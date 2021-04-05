A year later, demand for bicycles and mopeds remains high

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking to buy a bicycle or a moped this year, it may take some green and a little luck.

Demand for bicycles and mopeds grew last year during the pandemic as people were looking for ways to get out of the house.

Supply couldn’t keep up, and there’s no sign of that slowing down.

Pat Rolbiecki’s been around bicycles his whole life fixing and selling them at his store Rolbiecki’s Riverside Bike & Skate.

In his time in the bike business, he’s never seen a shortage like this before.

“The demand curve and the supply line did not parallel with each other,” Rolbiecki said. “Last year everyone thought it was bad. This year it’s worse.”

One reason: supply is still struggling. Rolbiecki said there’s lots of problems logistically from assembly to transportation.

Another problem? Even a year into the pandemic, demand still isn’t slowing down.

If you want a bike this year, you’ll need to act quick.

“We are suggesting to customers get yourself in queue meaning you need to commit,” Rolbiecki said. “I don’t care if that’s through our store or through one of our competitors, you need to commit, so you can see the reality of a bike this season.”

Rolbiecki said for some of their bikes, manufacturers aren’t expecting to have them ready until 2023.

Even getting a bicycles’ souped up cousin may be tricky this year.

Zack Morganroth with Zacho Sports Center in Chippewa Falls said mopeds are also going fast.

“We take calls probably daily for mopeds, and we can’t fill orders,” Morganroth said. “We have machines right now. I think the next batch we have coming in is going to be in June. Last year was almost impossible. This year is slightly better.”

Morganroth adds anything that gets people outdoors is selling almost as soon as it gets on the lot.

Similar to the market for bicycles, Morganroth does not expect supply to reach the level necessary to meet demand this year.

For the foreseeable future, sellers of mopeds and bicycles agree if they can get it, they can sell it.

