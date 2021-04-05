Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! today

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WEAU) - For the next two weeks, Jeopardy! fans in Wisconsin will see a familiar face hosting the trivia game show.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through April 16, according to the show’s guest-hosting schedule. Rodgers, who won the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2020, won the Celebrity Jeopardy! program in 2015.

Guest hosts have the opportunity to contribute to a charity of their choice as part of their work on the program, with the total donation being the accumulated winning totals from each day during their guest-hosting period.

He's a 3-time NFL MVP, a Celebrity Jeopardy! Champ, and on Monday he takes over the Jeopardy! lectern! Tune in April 5 as Aaron Rodgers takes center stage. pic.twitter.com/5GPup20OSl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 3, 2021

Rodgers’ charity of choice in 2015 was the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer fund, which received $50,000 after Rodgers bested Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank and current United States Senator Mark Kelly.

For this Jeopardy! run, Rodgers will be designating the North Valley Community Foundation as his charity of choice. The charity serves the area Rodgers grew up in, northern California. Rodgers, a native of Chico, Calif., has already personally donated $1 million to a COVID-19 small business relief fund at the charity. Money from his tenure on Jeopardy! will open up a second round of COVID-19 relief grants for small businesses in northern California.

Other guests hosts that have already served on the show include Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Other scheduled guest hosts include Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The run of guest hosts comes after the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away on November 8 at the age of 80.

