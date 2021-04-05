All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and over eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents ages 16 and over are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced that eligibility was expanding to everyone 16 and over.

“Expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together,” wrote Evers at the time.

This announcement came only eight days after vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin had expanded to include residents ages 16 and over with certain medical conditions.

On Thursday, a FEMA mass vaccination clinic site will open at Zorn Arena on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The only other operational mass vaccination clinic in Wisconsin operated by FEMA is in Milwaukee. Another prominent community vaccination site is Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

"It won’t all happen at once, but I know I am not alone in feeling the hope, excitement, and relief that we all have anxiously awaited for this year."@GovEvers announces everyone 16 & older is eligible for #vaccine starting April 5, and urges patience as supply is still limited. pic.twitter.com/y73yKyuX3s — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 30, 2021

Wisconsin residents interested in receiving the vaccine can access the vaccine registry, vaccine provider map, and vaccine helpline by going to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here, or by calling the vaccine helpline toll-free at 844-684-1064.

Vaccine eligibility for Wisconsin residents covers all three of the current vaccines approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Only Pfizer has been approved for children ages 16 and 17, while all three are approved for all residents ages 18 and over.

In Chippewa County, residents can now sign up to be on a standby list in their community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s also a separate list for those interested only in the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will turn into a standby list should that specific vaccine become available in Chippewa County.

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Officer of the CCDPH, this new service will place community sign-ups by date on sign-up page, which you can access by clicking here. The sign-up list is for residents of the county ages 18 and over, and those residents will receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

