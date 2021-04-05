Advertisement

Area hospitals raise “Donate Life” flag, raise awareness for the need of donors

Donate Life flag raised in Eau Claire to bring awareness to the need of donors.
Donate Life flag raised in Eau Claire to bring awareness to the need of donors.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local hospitals recognized the need for organ donors Monday.

Marshfield Medical Center and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital raised awareness about the need for organ, tissue and eye donors by raising the “Donate Life” flag outside of their hospitals Monday morning at 10:08.

The time symbolizes that one whole organ donor can save up to eight lives.

Registered  Nurse Michelle Willcutt says this is one small way to bring awareness to a life saving measure.

“Anytime we can raise awareness for folks to be thinking about making their wishes known we like to take that chance and we like to always always honor those who have given the gift of life in the past.”

There are over 1,700 hundred people on the organ donor list in the state.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
car crash
3 taken to hospital after crash in Trempealeau Co.
This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Woman gets jail for dragging puppy to death

Latest News

According to the DHS, a total of 1,922,832 people (33.0% of the state’s population) have...
One-third of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
John Czapiewski was taken into custody after an incident in Onalaksa on Sunday.
Suspect identified and in custody after Onalaska incident
A squirrel making contact with electrical equipment caused a 30-minute power outage that...
Squirrel causes Monday morning power outage in Eau Claire
UWEC staff member, Sheri Snobl receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zorn Arena,...
UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site to open April 8, running Tuesday through Saturday