Area hospitals raise “Donate Life” flag, raise awareness for the need of donors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local hospitals recognized the need for organ donors Monday.

Marshfield Medical Center and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital raised awareness about the need for organ, tissue and eye donors by raising the “Donate Life” flag outside of their hospitals Monday morning at 10:08.

The time symbolizes that one whole organ donor can save up to eight lives.

Registered Nurse Michelle Willcutt says this is one small way to bring awareness to a life saving measure.

“Anytime we can raise awareness for folks to be thinking about making their wishes known we like to take that chance and we like to always always honor those who have given the gift of life in the past.”

There are over 1,700 hundred people on the organ donor list in the state.

