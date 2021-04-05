Advertisement

Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to give remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House!

Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
car crash
3 taken to hospital after crash in Trempealeau Co.
This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles

Latest News

A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot
LIVE: Biden Easter remarks
A roadway crash.
Two vehicle crashes happen in Pierce County over the weekend
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle