Colten Treu files appeal to have pleas reversed

Treu appeared in court via video for a motion hearing.
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The man convicted in a fatal hit-and-run in Chippewa County has filed an appeal to have his pleas reversed.

Colten Treu, 24, was convicted in March 2020 of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother and hurting another Girl Scout.

The hit and run crash happened while the Girl Scout troop was cleaning up trash along a road in Lake Hallie in November 2018.

Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Last month, he testified his attorneys told him he would still be able to appeal the denial of the change of venue motion if he changed his pleas.

Judge James Isaacson ruled the pleas could not be withdrawn, saying the former defense team did not act in error, even if Treu misunderstood.

