Crews investigating Sunday fire at farm near Alma Center

Fire at farm near Alma Center on Sunday
Fire at farm near Alma Center on Sunday(Kevin Spaulding)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews spent several hours Sunday fighting a fire at a farm near Alma Center.

Alma Center Fire Department Chief Kevin Forsting says crews responded to the fire at County Highway F and Meek Road just before 1 p.m. and were on scene until 7 p.m.

Chief Forsting says wind and low humidity played a factor in the fire. He says debris, tires, silage and about 100 hay bails were burned as crews used more than 170,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

However he says buildings, hundreds of cattle and hay bails were saved.

More than 70 personnel responded to the fire from departments including the Alma Center Fire Department, Black River Falls Fire Department, Hixton Fire Department, Hatfield Fire Department, Merillan Fire Department, Fairchild Fire Department, Taylor Fire & Rescue, Osseo Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

One firefighter was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

