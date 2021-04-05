Grass fire burns several acres near Jim Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple fire departments and the DNR were on the scene of a grass fire for several hours Sunday evening.

Chief Rick Schemenauer of the Anson Volunteer Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on 152nd Avenue north of Jim Falls around 4:15 p.m. He says the fire burned more than eight acres, starting on private property and eventually spreading to a neighbor’s farm land.

Dozens of people helped put the fire out from departments including the Anson Volunteer Fire Department, Chippewa Fire & Rescue, Cadott Area Fire & Rescue, Cornell Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged by the fire.

The DNR is investigating the fire.

