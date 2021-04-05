Advertisement

Grass fire burns several acres near Jim Falls

Grass fire burned more than eight acres on private property north of Jim Falls on Sunday.
Grass fire burned more than eight acres on private property north of Jim Falls on Sunday.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple fire departments and the DNR were on the scene of a grass fire for several hours Sunday evening.

Chief Rick Schemenauer of the Anson Volunteer Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on 152nd Avenue north of Jim Falls around 4:15 p.m. He says the fire burned more than eight acres, starting on private property and eventually spreading to a neighbor’s farm land.

Dozens of people helped put the fire out from departments including the Anson Volunteer Fire Department, Chippewa Fire & Rescue, Cadott Area Fire & Rescue, Cornell Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged by the fire.

The DNR is investigating the fire.

