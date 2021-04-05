Advertisement

JOSHUA BLESKACEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Joshua Bleskacek the Sunshine Award. I would like to nominate Josh because he has been so wonderful with my grandson. He is a wonderful teacher and is so caring. He is teaching 4k and has helped my grandson, Arthur, so much. He goes way beyond for his school kids. I also have a grandson who has autism and he has been so kind and patient with him. He is always there to help and he is an absolutely amazing teacher.

Joshua Bleskacek

