LINDA POLZIN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give my wife, Linda Polzin, the Sunshine Award. Because she is so generous, she would give the shirt off her back for someone in need. For a party she would make everything. Even for Easter, she makes Easter baskets for our four children and they have been out of our house for years and have their own families. She loves to work, even with two knee surgeries.

Larry Polzin

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

