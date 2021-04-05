Advertisement

Outlaw Farms shows off ‘Easter babies’

A boy feeding a cow at Outlaw Farms' 'Easter Babies' event in Eau Claire County, Wis.
A boy feeding a cow at Outlaw Farms' 'Easter Babies' event in Eau Claire County, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Farm babies were on display Sunday at Outlaw Farms near Fall Creek.

The farm and petting zoo hosted it’s first ‘Easter Babies’ event.

People got to pet and feed various farm animals including llamas, goats and bunnies.

The farm’s owner said the best part of the event was sharing the animals with others.

“My favorite part is seeing how much people enjoy the animals. You know, we’re around the animals everyday and caring for them and having people come out and be able to enjoy them like we do each day brings joy to us,” Outlaw Farms Owner and Operator Ashley Schulner said.

The event was free to the public.

Schulner said she normally takes animals to events around the Chippewa Valley on Easter but didn’t this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

