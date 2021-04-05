Advertisement

PAUL SZEPIENIEC

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Paul Szepieniec for the Sunshine Award. Paul is such a kind human being. I’ve purchased my last two vehicles from him at Chilson Motors. He truly helps you get the best vehicle to fit your needs. My car recently broke down and I thought it was going to be a major repair. However, he was able to diagnose it and it was a very minor repair, which was a big relief. Paul is great at his job and I will go to him again for my next vehicle.

Linda Brunner

