Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.