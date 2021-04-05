Advertisement

Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.

