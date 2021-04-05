Squirrel causes Monday morning power outage in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A squirrel making contact with electrical equipment caused a brief power outage that affected nearly 5,500 customers in Eau Claire and the Town of Washington on Monday morning.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management posted on Facebook Monday morning that the outage was caused by animal contact.

Xcel Energy confirmed the social media post, stating that a squirrel had come into contact with electrical equipment at their substation near London Road, causing a power outage lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Power was restored shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to nearly all affected Xcel Energy customers located primarily on Eau Claire’s south side, as well as the Town of Washington, which is south and southeast of Eau Claire.

***Most outages have been resolved as of 9:15*** We're aware of the large power outage on the south side of EC and Town... Posted by Eau Claire County Emergency Management on Monday, April 5, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

