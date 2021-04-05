Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years. It wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch with both teams struggling to score and missing easy layups and shots, but Stanford did just enough to pull off the win surviving a miss by Aari McDonald that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
