Suspect identified and in custody after Onalaska incident

John Czapiewski was taken into custody after an incident in Onalaksa on Sunday.
John Czapiewski was taken into custody after an incident in Onalaksa on Sunday.(La Crosse Jail Roster)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Onalaska Police Department has identified the suspect that was involved in an incident on Sunday.

Officials say John Czapiewski was arrested after a caller told them an estranged relative was sleeping on their back porch and was known to be volatile. When officials arrived on scene they made contact with Czapiewski. As he rolled over from under a blanket, he pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Officers say they tried to communicate with Czapiewski, telling him to drop the weapon but he refused to exit the porch. He continued to point the handgun at law enforcement. Later, an La Crosse Emergency Response Team member fired five rounds in the direction of Czapiewski. Then moments later less lethal gas rounds where deployed into the porch. He exited the porch and was taken into custody safely.

Czapiewski refused medical treatment. Nobody was injured in the incident.

