Advertisement

Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

By KPRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston woman is behind bars after investigators say she used drugs to kill her 6-year-old son last year in order to collect insurance money.

Mario Sanchez wishes he could hug his 6-year-old son, Jason Sanchez-Marks, once again, but the boy died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday.

“I just want to wake up and say, ‘Oh man, this is a bad dream,’” Sanchez said.

Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused of capital murder in connection to his death.(Source: Mario Sanchez, KPRC via CNN)

Prosecutors allege Jason’s mother, 25-year-old Ashley Marks, killed him by intentionally drugging him in order to collect insurance money.

Gilbert Sawtelle, chief child fatality prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, says Jason had been living with his grandfather in Tanglewood, Texas. It’s alleged Marks would show up at the home nightly to drug her son.

“We believe it’s her scheme to have her son die in her father’s care,” he said.

An autopsy found toxic amounts of multiple over-the-counter medications in Jason’s system as well as exposure to methamphetamine and cocaine.

Sawtelle says Marks took out two life insurance policies on her son approximately a month before his death.

Investigators say Marks initially lied about taking out the policies, telling them she knew nothing about insurance and thought it was a savings plan. However, they later learned she is a licensed insurance agent in Texas, specializing in life insurance.

“That was a big clue that this was not an accidental death,” Sawtelle said.

Ashley Marks, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of her 6-year-old...
Ashley Marks, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son, Jason Sanchez-Marks.(Source: KPRC via CNN)

Sanchez says Marks tried to get him to sign paperwork on an insurance policy, but he refused. The two divorced a couple of years ago.

Marks is charged with capital murder in connection to Jason’s death. She was denied bail during a hearing Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Village of Fall Creek fire
UPDATE: Shed destroyed, home damaged in Eau Claire County fire
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (4/4/21)
Outlaw Farms Shows Off "Easter Babies" (4/4/21)
Outlaw Farms Shows Off "Easter Babies" (4/4/21)
Fox Attacks Chickens In Chippewa Falls (4/4/21)
Fox Attacks Chickens In Chippewa Falls (4/4/21)
Gabriel Slayton's chickens eating in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Red fox attacks Chippewa Falls man’s chickens