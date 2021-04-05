Advertisement

TIM & JULIA ALLEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tim and Julia Allen for the Sunshine Award. Tim and Julia are neighbors of mine and they both help me with so much every day. They absolutely bring Sunshine into my life on a daily basis. I know I can count on them if I should ever need anything and that is such a huge comfort to me and my family. I recently had surgery and they were right there, willing to help with anything I might need. Tim even walked with me outside to make sure I was ok alone to do that. I feel so lucky to have them so close! The other day I dropped a glass lamp and Julia raced right over to clean up the mess and then she brought me a new lamp! They both, along with their kids, are the best neighbors and I am so blessed to have them!

LaDonna Mahder

