Two vehicle crashes happen in Pierce County over the weekend

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pierce County officials responded to two different vehicle crashes over the weekend.

Peirce County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Lauren Nelson, 26 from Prescott, was headed west on Highway 10 near County Road A when she failed to see a slowing vehicle in front of her. She attempted to brake and lost control of her motorcycle. This caused her motorcycle to come to rest on its side. Nelson was transported to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries.

On Sunday, officials say Robert Jeffery, 36 from Spring Valley, was driving west on Highway 29 when he lost control, went into the ditch and rolled several times. Jeffery was ejected from his vehicle and later taken to a local hospital. He was transferred to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuries.

