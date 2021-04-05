UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site to open April 8, running Tuesday through Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open April 8 and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Hours are set for Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then expanding to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in late April.

The vaccination clinic will be held in Zorn Area and is set to provide 3,500 to 7,000 doses each week with a maximum daily capacity of 1,400 people.

Proof of insurance or citizenship will not be required and the cost is free.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says Pfizer will be given.

Walk-ins are not accepted. To sign up an appointment, click here, or call 844-684-1064.

