UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site to open April 8, running Tuesday through Saturday

UWEC staff member, Sheri Snobl receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zorn Arena, Wednesday.(WEAU)
UWEC staff member, Sheri Snobl receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zorn Arena, Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open April 8 and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Hours are set for Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then expanding to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in late April.

The vaccination clinic will be held in Zorn Area and is set to provide 3,500 to 7,000 doses each week with a maximum daily capacity of 1,400 people.

Proof of insurance or citizenship will not be required and the cost is free.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says Pfizer will be given.

Walk-ins are not accepted. To sign up an appointment, click here, or call 844-684-1064.

