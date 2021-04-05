VACCINE TEAM: What are some vaccine locations available in the Eau Claire area?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: What are some vaccine locations available in the Eau Claire area?

Local hospitals (contact your provider)

Prevea: Online: If you have a MyPrevea account, sign in to schedule your vaccine.

If you do not have a MyPrevea account, sign up here: prevea.com/vaccine

Phone: If you do not have internet access, please call to get a vaccine appointment: 1(833) 344-4373

Marshfield Clinic Health System: Online: Sign up at the community vaccination webpage: marshfieldclinic.org/community-vaccine

Phone: If you do not have internet access, please call to get a vaccine: 1 (877) 998-0880.

Mayo Clinic Health System: Online: Visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-nwwi-vaccination-phase for detailed instructions on scheduling your vaccination appointment.

Phone: Please call your local Mayo Clinic Health System location to get a vaccine appointment. If you are a new patient you may first be asked to register for a Medical Record Number but you will be directed to the team who can help you.

OakLeaf Clinics: If you are an OakLeaf Clinics patient, please call your OakLeaf Clinics office to schedule your vaccination.

Eau Claire Medical Clinic (715) 839-9280

Pine Grove Family Medicine (715) 834-2788

Southside Medical (715) 830-9990

Zorn Arena on UWEC campus (starting April 8)

Must have appointment. No walk-ins.

Dates/Time: Tuesday-Saturday, beginning 3pm-7pm; expanding to 11am-7pm in late April

Location: UWEC Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Vaccine Type: Pfizer (must be age 16+). If under age 18, parental consent is required.

Online sign up: Sign up for an appointment at UWEC Zorn Arena at Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry . If you need help registering or booking an appointment time, or do not have email, please call (844) 684-1064.

Phone: If you need scheduling assistance for a Health Department clinic, please call the State Call Center at (844) 684-1064.

If you have mobility or transportation challenges, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County at (715) 839-4735.

Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie

The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church. Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account. Click here to create an account as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account or to receive a vaccine at the Prevea community vaccination location.

You can also call 1-(833)-344-4373 for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Walmart

Online: Online appointments available at www.walmart.com

Phone: Phone appointments are not available at this time

Walgreens

(Clairemont Ave and S. Hastings Way locations in Eau Claire)

Online: Check eligibility and register at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Phone: 1-800-Walgreens or 1-800-925-4733

