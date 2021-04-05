ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - World Dairy Expo will return to Madison this fall. The World Dairy Expo’s board decided earlier this year to hold another in-person exposition in October after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. That plan was put into question because Dane County, in which the host Alliant Energy Center is located, had continued limits on gatherings. Expo officials said they were considering moving this year’s expo to another venue – possibly out of Wisconsin. However, Dane County said it would ease the restrictions in time for the 54th annual expo, scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, along with offering a 10-year contract extension and offering the venue rent-free for the next two shows. The World Dairy Expo board has approved the offers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has noted that the 5-million-acre mark has been hit in land enrolled in federal conservation easement programs. The USDA has enrolled more than 110,000 acres in new conservation easements since October. U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said the enrollments will help protect wetlands, grasslands and prime farmland. The conservation easement programs have been offered for 28 years through the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Information about enrollment is available through county Farm Service Agency offices.

Wisconsin cheese manufacturers produced 263 million pounds of cheese during February, 0.7 percent increase compared with February of 2020′s production and 7.3 percent less than made during January. The largest year-to-year increase was in American cheese which, at 85.4 million pounds, was 6.2 percent more than made during February of 2020. About 58.5 million pounds of Wisconsin cheddar cheese was made, which was a 4.8 percent increase compared with the among made during February of 2020. The February national cheese production was 1.04 million pounds, a 1.1 percent increase compared with production in February of 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public input about developing a pilot program to support renewable energy uses in rural areas. Information about the potential plan is available on the USDA’s Web site; people may submit written comments or participate in an online listening session 2-4:30 p.m. April 22.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.