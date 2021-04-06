Advertisement

17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash

(WHSV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old female has died after being involved in a La Crosse County crash on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the vehicle had been driving at high speeds and rolled over into oncoming traffic on I-90. The vehicle landed on its roof.

A 14-year-old passenger was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was brought to a La Crosse hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

Officials say this was determined to be a single vehicle crash and no other parties were involved.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials
A squirrel making contact with electrical equipment caused a 30-minute power outage that...
Squirrel causes Monday morning power outage in Eau Claire

Latest News

Police Generic
Officials release the name of person involved in death investigation
Generic Coronavirus
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in Monroe County
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Wisconsin awards $5,000 grants to over 9,000 small businesses