Advertisement

26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A 26-year-old from Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash that happened Tuesday morning.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Luke Loomis was headed west on County Highway S when he appeared to have crash into the railroad bridge pillar in the Emerald Township.

A caller informed law enforcement and said the road was blocked from the crash and there appeared to be a person outside the vehicle who appeared to be deceased.

A St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced Loomis dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash

The incident is still under investigation and is the second traffic fatality for the county in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/6/21)
Farmers market set to reopen in Eau Claire starting in May
The Wisconsin DHS reports testing identified 886 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the most in a...
Wisconsin records highest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-February
Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday a plan to add more in-person learning.
Eau Claire Area School District moves to four days a week of in-person learning