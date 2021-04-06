26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A 26-year-old from Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash that happened Tuesday morning.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Luke Loomis was headed west on County Highway S when he appeared to have crash into the railroad bridge pillar in the Emerald Township.

A caller informed law enforcement and said the road was blocked from the crash and there appeared to be a person outside the vehicle who appeared to be deceased.

A St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced Loomis dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash

The incident is still under investigation and is the second traffic fatality for the county in 2021.

