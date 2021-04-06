A look at the 2021 Wisconsin spring election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote on several races.

While the State Superintendent of Public Instruction battle between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly gets a bulk of the headlines, Eau Claire voters will weigh in on other contests.

All five Eau Claire City Council members up reelection are running. Emily Berge in District 1 and Jill Christopherson in District 4 are running unopposed.

In District 2, incumbent Emily Anderson faces Kyle Woodman.

In District 3, incumbent Jeremy Gragert is running against Josh Stanley.

In District 5, incumbent Andrew Werthmann faces Gabriel Schlieve.

For Eau Claire School Board, four candidates are running for three spots. Incumbents Joshua Clements, Erica Zerr and Marquell Johnson are seeking another term. Kathleen Kivlin is also running.

For the Third District Court of Appeals race, which covers most of northern Wisconsin, Wausau attorney Rick Cveykus faces Outagamie County Judge Greg Gill.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said the city’s already received more than 3,000 ballots through early and absentee voting.

She said people who plan on voting Tuesday will vote at the same polling place as the February primary election. Polling places will also be taking similar COVID-19 safety precautions.

“There’ll be social distancing, poll workers will be wearing masks,” Riepl said. “Voters are encourage to wear masks but they’re not required to. We’ll be sanitizing surfaces that are frequently touched and the voting machines. We sanitize pens in between every use of voters.”

Voters must also bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

“A driver’s license, state ID card, military IDs, passports, veterans IDs, some student IDs work, tribal IDs work,” said Reid Magney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Voters who forget their ID can fill out a provisional ballot. They must show proof of ID later to their local election officials.

Riepl said City of Eau Claire residents who haven’t sent in their absentee ballot yet shouldn’t put it in the mail. It’s unlikely to arrive before polls close Tuesday night. They can put it in the designated drop box outside Eau Claire City Hall before 7 a.m. Tuesday. After polls open, they can drop it off at their polling place.

People who are unsure of where there polling place is located can call their local election’s office or go the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

