B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in England has been found in Monroe County.

No information was given about the person who had the confirmed variant.

Officials say there have been 139 cases of this variant in Wisconsin after being first reported in the United States in December of 2020.

