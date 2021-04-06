Advertisement

B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in Monroe County

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in England has been found in Monroe County.

No information was given about the person who had the confirmed variant.

Officials say there have been 139 cases of this variant in Wisconsin after being first reported in the United States in December of 2020.

For more information about variants, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials
A squirrel making contact with electrical equipment caused a 30-minute power outage that...
Squirrel causes Monday morning power outage in Eau Claire

Latest News

Police Generic
Officials release the name of person involved in death investigation
17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Wisconsin awards $5,000 grants to over 9,000 small businesses