Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in overtime during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football program and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

The 74-year-old Alvarez announced Tuesday he would retire on June 30.

He arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest.

He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

