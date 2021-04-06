Advertisement

Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

By Heather Poltrock
TOWNSHIP OF SAINT LAWRENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department said a 2-year-old boy has died after he was injured in a farming accident involving a skid steer.

Investigators the boy was riding in a skid steer, fell forward, and was briefly pinned between the bucket and support arm. The boy was transported to a Neenah hospital, then to Milwaukee where he died of his injuries.

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. southeast of Iola.

The child’s name has not been released.

