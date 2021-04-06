Advertisement

Contreras, Báez, Bote HRs lift Cubs over Pirates 5-3

Chicago Cubs Javier Baez, left, is greeted by David Bote, right, after hitting a home run...
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez, left, is greeted by David Bote, right, after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth - Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh. Williams was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
car crash
3 taken to hospital after crash in Trempealeau Co.
This fire happened around 6 a.m. at the Countryside Motel.
Update: 8 people taken to hospital after motel fire
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials
While the State Superintendent of Public Instruction battle between Deborah Kerr and Jill...
A look at the 2021 Wisconsin spring election
There is a petition effort to let North HS have a tradition prom with a dance.
Student-led petition aims to allow formal prom dance