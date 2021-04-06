Crews respond to heavy smoke coming from Chippewa Falls basement

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to heavy smoke coming from a basement on Pearl Street in Chippewa Falls.

Battalion Chief John Bowe says at 11:44 a.m. they responded to the call of heavy smoke coming from the 900 block of Pearl Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officials found smoke throughout the building and heavy smoke in the elevator shaft and basement.

Bowe says 30 occupants were evacuated until the smoke was ventilated.

The fire was caused by a motor burning in the elevator shaft on the fourth floor.

No injuries were reported.

