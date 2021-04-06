Eau Claire Area School District moves to four days a week of in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday that they will increase in-person learning from two days a week to four days a week.

Middle school students will start April 26, while high school students will start May 3.

The school district says this plan mirrors the current elementary model that was approved on March 24 and calls for grades 6-12 to begin learning in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day.

Students enrolled in Cohort C will not be affected by this transition and will continue to learn virtually unless there is a request to move to a different cohort.

With more in-person classes, the district also will increase class sizes. Masks and disease mitigation strategies will still be required.

Superintendent Michael Johnson says, “After the most recent CDC announcement and subsequent guidance from the Wisconsin DHS and Eau Claire City-County Health Department, School and District administration focused their attention on implementing increased in-person learning for students at our secondary levels,”

