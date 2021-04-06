Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District moves to four days a week of in-person learning

Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday a plan to add more in-person learning.
Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday a plan to add more in-person learning.(Max Cotton)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District announced Tuesday that they will increase in-person learning from two days a week to four days a week.

Middle school students will start April 26, while high school students will start May 3.

The school district says this plan mirrors the current elementary model that was approved on March 24 and calls for grades 6-12 to begin learning in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day.

Students enrolled in Cohort C will not be affected by this transition and will continue to learn virtually unless there is a request to move to a different cohort.

With more in-person classes, the district also will increase class sizes. Masks and disease mitigation strategies will still be required.

Superintendent Michael Johnson says, “After the most recent CDC announcement and subsequent guidance from the Wisconsin DHS and Eau Claire City-County Health Department, School and District administration focused their attention on implementing increased in-person learning for students at our secondary levels,”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/6/21)
26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash
Farmers market set to reopen in Eau Claire starting in May
The Wisconsin DHS reports testing identified 886 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the most in a...
Wisconsin records highest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-February