Farmers market set to reopen in Eau Claire starting in May

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A summertime staple in the Chippewa Valley is preparing to open for the season.

The Downtown Farmers Market at Phoenix Park Pavillion is scheduled to open in just a few weeks.

Last year, the farmer’s market had to make a few changes to the way the event was held to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Market Manager Deidra Brickmann says a lot of the same precautions are still in place this year.

“We’re going to have all of our vendors with mandatory masks and we’d like our customers to please wear masks while they’re under the pavilion. We’re also gonna have one way foot traffic.”

The farmer’s market will be open on Saturdays beginning in May and will move to three days per week from June through October.

