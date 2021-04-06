FEMA to join vaccination effort at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will join the vaccination effort at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday morning explaining that FEMA’s participation at the Madison arena will boost the number of vaccines they can deliver per week from 5,600 to 7,700 doses. He added that the state will start setting aside 7,000 first-dose vaccines every week from its federal allotment to be given at the facility.

“Collaboration has been key in our response to the pandemic, so I’m happy to welcome FEMA to Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m thankful for the partnership between the city, public health, Dane County, the state and the federal government that will speed up the process of getting folks vaccinated here in Madison.”

Anyone currently eligible for a vaccine appointment – which as of Monday means everyone over 16 years old – can schedule an appointment at https://vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-684-1064.

While often referred to as a drive-thru clinic, the center is also accessible by walk-up, bike-up, B-Cycle, and bus. There is also information on scheduling a free ride on the Public Health Madison & Dane Co. website.

“I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic,” Gov. Evers said.

The Alliant Center has been providing vaccinations since December, the governor’s office noted, adding that PHMDC and Dane Co. Emergency Management have been coordinating community testing and vaccination efforts.

