Gov. Evers to ask for feedback about education spending in budget listening session

(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is asking for feedback again this week on his biennial budget proposal, but this time to discuss funding for education.

This will be the fourth of six virtual Badger Bounceback Live sessions the governor has held to discuss his budget, according to Gov. Evers’ office.

This listening session will go over funding for early education and childcare, K-12 schools and higher education.

“I always say, what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state and we know we have to kickstart our recovery by making sure our kids are better off than when we started this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Every kid should have access to a high-quality education, and that starts from their first years of life all the way through our higher education system.”

Some measures included in the budget are $709 million toward special education reimbursement aid, plus $54 million in student mental health programs. The governor also proposes continuing the UW tuition freeze and funds that freeze to reduce financial burden on students and the UW System.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Wisconsin residents can register to attend online, as well as listen in through a livestream or on the governor’s YouTube channel.

The next session will cover justice reform and marijuana legalization, then the final session will go over climate change.

