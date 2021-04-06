Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s Spring Election in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Wisconsin’s Spring Election.

Here’s a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place, and how to turn in an absentee ballot.

Where and when to vote

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, reminded voters in a statement that they just need to be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

Voters can check the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote Wisconsin website to verify their registration, find their polling place and see what will be on their ballot.

“Double-checking your registration and your polling place location is a great way to avoid surprises,” said Wolfe, adding “If you’re not registered at your current address, you can find your new polling place and make sure you have the correct documents to register on Election Day.”

What to bring to the polls

Voters must bring an acceptable photo ID to the polls, such as a driver license, state ID or US passport.

The photo ID for voting does not need to show a voter’s current address, Wolfe reminded voters.

“When you show your photo ID to get your ballot, you’re proving who you are,” said Wolfe. “You already proved where you live when you registered to vote.”

Absentee voting

Wolfe asked those who have requested an absentee ballot, but not returned them yet, to return them directly to a polling place or central location.

“Most voters can return absentee ballots to their polling place on Election Day,” she said.

The WEC noted that voters in 39 cities, towns and villages that count absentee ballots at one central location must return the ballots to their clerk’s office or that central location. Some of these cities include Janesville, Beloit and Cottage Grove.

Voters who turn in their absentee ballots to a clerk’s office or municipal drop box on Election Day should do so as soon as they can, as the WEC says ballots must be picked up and delivered to a polling place by 8 p.m. on election day.

COVID-19 precautions

The WEC reports that masks and face coverings are still recommended to be worn while voting, but are not required.

The state high court’s recent decision involving Gov. Tony Evers’ ability to issue an emergency order did not change the WEC’s health guidance.

“Even though people are being vaccinated now, we still ask voters to observe social distancing inside and outside of polling places, and not to create disturbances about wearing or not wearing face coverings,” said Wolfe.

Voters cannot be refused a ballot for not wearing a mask at the polls, but it is recommended for use by voters, poll workers and observers. Poll workers and election observers may need to wear a mask depending on the local health department orders.

Copyright 2021 WMTV, WEAU. All rights reserved.