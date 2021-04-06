Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! from April 5 through...
Aaron Rodgers begins guest-hosting Jeopardy! Monday
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Police Car
UPDATE: Police standoff shut down street Sunday morning
Buffalo County (Fountain City) Crash
Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

Latest News

Altoona High School Students Stage Walkout
Altoona High School Students Stage Walkout
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer
ECASD Expands In-person Learning for Middle, High School Students
ECASD Expands In-person Learning for Middle, High School Students
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Farmer's Market to Open in May
Farmer's Market to Open in May