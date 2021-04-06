Advertisement

Lock of George Washington’s hair sold for nearly $40K

Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a...
Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.(Lelands Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - A locket containing strands of George Washington’s hair was sold for nearly $40,000.

Lelands Auctions said the multiple strands have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.

They are believed to have been removed from Washington’s head close to or after his death in 1799.

The bidding started at $1,000 in February. Forty-five bids later, the price rose to $39,921.

