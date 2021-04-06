Advertisement

Male subject taken into custody after Barron County incident

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Barron County officials took a male subject into custody Monday after reports of shots fired and a possible hostage situation.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 2:54 p.m. on Monday that a domestic abuse incident was taking place east of Rice Lake. There was a report of a possible hostage situation and shots were fired outside the residence.

Neighbors confirmed that several gunshots were heard before law enforcement arrived on scene.

Phone contact was attempted but no response. Officials say the armed vehicle was used to approach the house and the male subject was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

