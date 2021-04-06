Advertisement

Officials release the name of person involved in death investigation

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Apr. 6, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deceased female that was found in the Stone Lake Area.

Officials say the coroner’s office has identified the female as 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin of Stone Lake.

A death investigation was underway to identify the woman who was found to have gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Douglas Mrotek says they are following up on leads in this case but do not have suspect information at this time.

If anyone has information relating to this case, they are asked to call Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-4858 or 715-634-5213. Information can also be directed to the tip line by clicking here.

