Outside spending in superintendent race tops $1 million

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outside spending in Wisconsin’s race for state superintendent has topped $1 million, the most ever spent by special interests trying to influence the officially nonpartisan race.

The race for Department of Public Instruction secretary pits Pecatonica school district superintendent Jill Underly against former Brown Deer superintendent Deb Kerr.

Underly has the backing of the state teachers’ union and a wide array of Democrats, while Kerry is favored by many conservatives.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tracks spending in the race and said Monday that $797,600 has been spent by groups supporting Underly or opposing Kerr.

One group has spent $209,000 to help Kerr.

