Report: Badgers AD Barry Alvarez will announce retirement plans on Tuesday

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that longtime University of Wisconsin athletic director, Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement plans on Tuesday.

It was reported in March that Alvarez was set to announce his plans to retire before the 2021-2022 athletics season. Alvarez is likely to step down in July.

Appearing on the Inside Wisconsin podcast, Alvarez mentioned how he originally wanted to retire before the 2020-2021 season but wanted to guide UW Athletics through the pandemic first.

Alvarez, 74, came to Wisconsin in 1990 when the Badgers had been to just six bowl games in program history. As a head coach, he led UW to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

Alvarez is scheduled to be in a virtual chat with fans and alumni at 7 P.M. on Tuesday.

Over his 32 years at Wisconsin, Alvarez also known as “The Don” was the head football coach from 1990 until 2005 where he compiled a 119-74-4 record. While also serving as athletic director for 18 years Alvarez has helped lead an athletic department that earned 16 national championships.

Since the 1993-1994 season when Wisconsin won it’s first Rose Bowl, UW has made 26 bowl game appearances and 23 NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearances which is the most in the nation. UW Athletics has also won 73 conference championships across all sports under Alvarez’s tenure.

