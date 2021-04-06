Teacher arrested on student-sex charge

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 50-year-old woman is being held on a charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Courthouse records show Christy Mathis is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday. Authorities are also recommending she be charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Mosinee School District website identifies her as an art teacher.

Mathis will appear at 2 p.m. for either a probable cause hearing or an initial appearance. She was arrested by the Mosinee Police Department on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.