Two people hurt in semi & SUV crash in Buffalo Co.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt following a crash in Buffalo County Monday morning.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting a crash in Fountain City at the intersection of STH 35/STH 95.

Based on the preliminary crash investigation and witness statements, a semi truck hauling logs was traveling westbound down STH 95 at a high rate of speed. The semi was unable to stop at the intersection of STH 35 and struck a vehicle traveling northbound on STH 35. The log truck then pushed the vehicle through a cement barrier and into a spillway were it got wedged on its side.

The log truck went down a small embankment, which caused the truck to tip onto its side. The truck slid on its side until it became wedged under a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge at the edge of the Mississippi River.

The log truck, which had a full load of logs, was operated by 57-year-old Richard Kurtzhals and owned by Next Level Excavation of Durand.

The other vehicle was operated by 46-year-old Stephanie Foster of Buffalo City.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Foster was transported by helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Kurtzhals was transported by ambulance to Winona Health then transferred to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with serious injures.

Portions of STH 35 were shut down for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.