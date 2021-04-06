Advertisement

Wisconsin awards $5,000 grants to over 9,000 small businesses

(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 9,000 Wisconsin small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a $5,000 grant from the state to help them recover and invest in their future, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Tuesday.

“Our small businesses have had to innovate to stay afloat this past year and that’s why it’s critically important we make sure they have the resources to recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” Gov. Evers said.

The Evers Administration explained the grants were awarded through the state’s “We’re All In” program and use $46 million in funds set aside from last year’s $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. In all, an estimated 9,300 businesses will be receiving a grant.

These awards were part of the fourth round of “We’re All In” grants, according to the administration. So far, the initiative has distributed more than $240 million to Wisconsin small businesses before this most recent announcement. These latest grants went to businesses that applied for the second phase, which targeted industries hit the hardest by the pandemic, but were not selected prior to that round running out of funds.

“The We’re All In grants have been extremely important to Wisconsin’s business community,” Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO and secretary Missy Hughes said. “I’m so happy that more funding is available to ensure that all qualified Phase 2 applicants will receive assistance.”

Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said his agency is working to process the grants as quickly as it can, adding that his office has already seen the difference these grants can make for small businesses.

