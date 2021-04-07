2 charged with reckless homicide in Eau Claire County after overdose death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are facing homicide charges after a man died from a fentanyl overdose.

Noah Beckstead, 19 of Ettrick, and Trenton Wik, 33 of Eau Claire, are charged with first degree reckless homicide.

In a criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire Circuit Court this week, investigators detailed what they found after being called to the 500 block of Cochrane Street on Dec. 6, 2020 and how Beckstead and Wik fit into the crime.

A neighbor called police after she noticed a man sitting in a car in front of her house. She tried waking the man, but discovered he was cold and stiff. When officers arrived, they found an orange syringe cap on the floorboard of the driver’s side and a used syringe with a bent needle on the floorboard of the passenger side. An autopsy showed the man had several drugs in his system including marijuana and fentanyl.

Detectives learned that the victim had been with Beckstead the night he died. In a Dec. 15 interview officers say Beckstead told them he met with the victim between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 5 and they consumed alcohol, smoked marijuana and “took a hit of acid”. They then drove Wik’s house where they smoke meth with Wik. Beckstead said they bought heroin from Wik, went back to the car, shot up and drove off. With the victim driving they left Wik’s house—moments later Beckstead said the victim started swerving; he told him to pull over so they could switch drivers. When Beckstead got to the driver’s seat he said the victim was unresponsive and Beckstead tried to shake him awake but he was still unresponsive. He began to “freak out” and was afraid he would get caught. He also said he tried to call 9-1-1 but his phone died as he tried to call.

In late January 2021, investigators facilitated several suspected drug purchases from Wik.

The next month he was interviewed twice by detectives. In the first interview Wik insisted that he didn’t sell fentanyl to the victim, only to Noah Beckstead.

During the second interview, according to court records, Wik claimed the fentanyl he was selling was “extremely potent” and he only smoked it because he was afraid of overdosing from an injection. Wik also mentioned that he felt partially responsible for the victim’s overdose even thought Wik didn’t directly give him the drugs that led to his death.

Beckstead’s criminal history means that he is considered a habitual offender. The 19-year-old is expected to appear on the homicide charges on April 14.

In addition to the homicide charge, Wik is also facing other counts including maintaining a drug trafficking place, attempted battery of a law enforcement officer, identity theft, delivery of narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of THC. Wik’s next court date is May 19.

Noah Beckstead has been charged in Eau Claire County with first degree intentional homicide. (WEAU)

Trenton Wik has been charged with various crimes that include first degree reckless homicide (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.