EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election results!

First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Spring Election results!

Second, there are a number of elections across our viewing area that are specific to one township, village, or precinct. You can find these results as the counties post them here.

County-by-County Results Trempealeau Vernon Washburn

