Advertisement

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the...
The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019.(Gray Media)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counselors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both of them were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape. Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

Latest News

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on jobs plan
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden administration makes pitch for higher business taxes
The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park