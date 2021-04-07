Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland talks sustainability

alice in dairyland
alice in dairyland(DATCP)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 7, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As we approach Earth Day on April 22, we can’t help but think of the Wisconsin connection. Gaylord Nelson was a Wisconsin governor and senator who founded Earth Day. There is also a connection with Wisconsin agriculture and sustainability, as many of us think of different ways we can be more eco-friendly.

Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, shares some ideas and information.

She says the carbon footprint of a glass of milk is two-thirds less than it was 70 years ago, yet it still has the same nutritional benefits and great taste.

Real dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds. One 8 oz serving of milk has 8 grams of protein to build strong muscles. Real dairy is a simple source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D and protein.

Wisconsin Dairy

