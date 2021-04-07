Advertisement

Bar owner appears in court for initial appearance, accused of operating after bars ordered to close

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -50-year-old Kevin Patterson is the owner of Double Day’s Sports Bar and Grill on London Road.

Last March, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services ordered all bars and restaurants closed, only to remain open for take-out or delivery.

One week later, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received a tip saying that Double Day’s was still operating on an “invitation only basis”.

Patterson is free on a $500 signature bond. He’s due back in court on May 18.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
26-year-old pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

Latest News

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
Dozens of school referendums were decided upon by voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election in...
2021 Spring Election provides mixed results for area school referendums
McDonald's Logo
Chippewa Falls McDonalds torn down, new McDonalds building planned for location
Ty Emberson to begin his professional hockey career