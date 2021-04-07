Brewers bring back tailgating

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As fans start returning to American Family Field this season, another summertime past time is making a comeback. On Wednesdsay, the Milwaukee Brewers tweeted a short video teasing its return and later confirmed tailgating is back, starting next week when the Chicago Cubs come to town.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We appreciate the fans’ patience as we take another step in our efforts to provide the best fan experience in sports.”

In their teaser video, the team wrote, “We’ve got some big news coming soon...” in its tweet, however the accompanying video showed Bernie Brewer and the racing sausages in the parking lot grabbing some chips and setting up their grill. Of course, the sausages may not want to have too many burgers they are likely going to need to get into racing shape too!

We've got some big news coming soon... pic.twitter.com/cMNN6tCi4A — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2021

While the pre-game celebrations are returning, they will look a little different this year. Gone (at least temporarily) are the days of walking from party to party, people will be divided into designated pods and asked to stay near their vehicles. Parking lots are set to open three hours before the first pitch, except if game time is 6:40 p.m. On those days, the lots will open at 4:10 p.m. More details on how it works is available at brewers.com/tailgating.

Schlesinger explained they developed their tailgating plan in conjunction with the City of Milwaukee Health Dept.

“We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod,” he said.

The possible move comes as outdoor restrictions are being eased. For example, in Dane Co., public health officials officially ended the statewide outdoor mask mandate Wednesday and eliminated capacity limits on outdoor activities, unless it interfered with social distancing guidelines.

