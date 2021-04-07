Advertisement

Brewers bring back tailgating

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As fans start returning to American Family Field this season, another summertime past time is making a comeback. On Wednesdsay, the Milwaukee Brewers tweeted a short video teasing its return and later confirmed tailgating is back, starting next week when the Chicago Cubs come to town.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We appreciate the fans’ patience as we take another step in our efforts to provide the best fan experience in sports.”

In their teaser video, the team wrote, “We’ve got some big news coming soon...” in its tweet, however the accompanying video showed Bernie Brewer and the racing sausages in the parking lot grabbing some chips and setting up their grill. Of course, the sausages may not want to have too many burgers they are likely going to need to get into racing shape too!

While the pre-game celebrations are returning, they will look a little different this year. Gone (at least temporarily) are the days of walking from party to party, people will be divided into designated pods and asked to stay near their vehicles. Parking lots are set to open three hours before the first pitch, except if game time is 6:40 p.m. On those days, the lots will open at 4:10 p.m. More details on how it works is available at brewers.com/tailgating.

Schlesinger explained they developed their tailgating plan in conjunction with the City of Milwaukee Health Dept.

“We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod,” he said.

The possible move comes as outdoor restrictions are being eased. For example, in Dane Co., public health officials officially ended the statewide outdoor mask mandate Wednesday and eliminated capacity limits on outdoor activities, unless it interfered with social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Altoona High School students sitting outside the building during their walkout in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona high schoolers stage walkout
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

Latest News

After missing the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eau Claire Express...
“We’re back!” The Eau Claire Express announce their return for 2021 season
Stout baseball battles Eau Claire at Carson Park.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 6th
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
turkey hunting
Wisconsin spring turkey hunt to begin in two weeks